Sandlin (6-0) allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the win Saturday over the Rays.

Sandlin's been a little shaky since returning from a minimum stay on the injured list due to a back injury. This was just his third scoreless appearance in six outings since he was activated. The right-hander is now at a 3.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB with a save, four holds and two blown saves over 33.2 innings this season. Sandlin will likely remain in a middle-relief role until he can steady his performance.