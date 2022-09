Hentges struck out two batters over 2.1 perfect innings and earned a save over Minnesota on Monday.

Hentges needed just 20 pitches to quickly retire all seven batters he faced in Monday's blowout win. The 26-year-old lefty has fired 10.2 consecutive scoreless frames while posting a 14:1 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 2.51 with a 66:17 K:BB through 52 appearances. Hentges saw his first saw chance of the year Monday and likely won't see many more down the stretch.