Hentges (shoulder/knee) will throw one more bullpen session before advancing to facing hitters, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hentges has been throwing off the mound since the beginning of Giants camp, but the club is being slow and steady with his progression following left shoulder surgery in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery in August 2025. The southpaw will likely face hitters at least a couple times before he's ready to pitch in games. The deliberate pace the Giants have Hentges on suggests they might put him on the injured list to begin the season.