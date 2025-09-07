Bibee did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rays, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Bibee opened with four scoreless frames before giving up a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. The 26-year-old notched his first quality start since July 21 and just his second outing in his past eight allowing fewer than four earned runs. He'll take a 4.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 139:50 K:BB across 161.1 innings into a home matchup with the White Sox next weekend.