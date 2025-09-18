Bibee (11-11) earned the win Thursday over the Tigers, allowing a run on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out eight.

Bibee's turned in three straight quality starts, giving up just four runs over 21.2 innings while striking out 21 in that span. The 26-year-old right-hander's lowered his ERA to 4.34 on the season with a 1.23 WHIP and 157:52 K:BB through 30 starts (176.1 innings) this season. Bibee will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a home rematch with the Tigers next week.