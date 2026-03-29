Bibee (shoulder) said that he felt good after completing a 26-pitch bullpen session Saturday, but the Guardians have yet to decide if he'll be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation Tuesday versus the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Bibee started Thursday's season-opening 6-4 win over the Mariners, going five innings and striking out seven while allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks in a no-decision. He was on track to remain in the game for the bottom of the sixth inning, but after throwing his final warmup pitch, Bibee motioned to the dugout and was removed from the contest after an evaluation from a trainer. He was later diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation, but the Guardians are optimistic that the injury is minor, and Bibee's ability to complete a weighted-ball workout Friday and throw a bullpen session Saturday seemingly supports that notion. Bibee noted that the Guardians will wait and see how he's feeling Sunday before deciding on his status for Tuesday's contest.