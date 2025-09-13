Bibee (10-11) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits over nine scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the White Sox. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

Both hits were one-out singles in the third inning, and the right-hander quickly escaped the jam by coaxing a double play grounder out of Mike Tauchman. Bibee racked up 35 called or swinging strikes among his 103 pitches (74 total strikes) as he produced his first career shutout, and the first by any Cleveland pitcher since Zach Plesac in 2019. The 10 Ks also tied Bibee's season high, and he's lasted at least six innings in four straight trips to the mound, posting a 3.54 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 28 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Minnesota.