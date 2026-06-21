Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Explodes for two homers, five RBI

Bazzana went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three total runs and five total RBI in an 8-1 win against the Astros on Saturday.

Bazzana didn't take long to set the tone for his big performance, belting the first pitch of the game from Spencer Arrighetti over the outfield wall for a home run. The talented rookie added a three-run blast off Arrighetti in the fifth inning to notch the first multi-homer game of his career. Bazzana also logged four hits for the first time as a big-leaguer and racked up a career-best five RBI. He had been batting just .182 through 15 games in June entering Saturday, but Bazzana has nonetheless had a strong beginning to his major-league career, slashing .274/.369/.476 with seven homers, 11 doubles, 23 RBI, 22 runs and 11 stolen bases through 46 contests.