McKenzie tossed three innings, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

McKenzie was challenged early versus Toronto, giving up a two-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero in the top of the first inning. He later gave up a leadoff homer to Spencer Horwitz in the third, which was ultimately his final inning on the mound. McKenzie failed to pitch past the third inning for the second consecutive start Sunday, throwing just 41 of his 74 total pitches for strikes, while the four walks matched his total from his loss Tuesday versus Seattle. The 26-year-old will look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively set to come Friday on the road against the Royals.