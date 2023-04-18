The Guardians recalled Freeman from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Freeman was off to a blazing start at Columbus with a 1.100 OPS, two home runs and five stolen bases across 64 plate appearances. The infielder might only be around for a few days while reliever Enyel De Los Santos (personal) is on paternity leave. With Amed Rosario (back) tending to a minor injury and sitting out the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Freeman will start at shortstop and bat eighth.