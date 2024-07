The Guardians reinstated Brennan (rib cage) from the 10-day injured list Thursday. He'll start in right field and bat seventh in the Guardians' series finale in Detroit.

Utility man Gabriel Arias was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to create room on the 26-man active roster for Brennan, who missed about two and a half weeks with rib cage inflammation. Brennan should step back into a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield for the Guardians now that he's healthy again.