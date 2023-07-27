Curry will start Friday against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
As long as Cleveland is able to avoid using Curry during Thursday's contest, the 25-year-old righty is now set to make his third start of the season. Curry holds a 2.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 54.1 innings across 26 appearances, though he hasn't pitched more than three innings since April.
