Curry (1-0) allowed two hits over three scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Curry has made six relief appearances in May, four of which have exceeded one inning. He kept the game close Sunday before Jose Ramirez walked it off with a two-run double. A starter in the minors, Curry has excelled in a long-relief role this season with a 2.22 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 28.1 innings. With an upcoming logjam in the Guardians' rotation with injury returns, it's possible Curry could be sent back to Triple-A Columbus despite his recent success in the majors.