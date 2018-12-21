Homer Bailey: Released by Dodgers
Bailey was cut loose by the Dodgers on Friday as a condition of waiving his no-trade right, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
As expected, Bailey was granted his release after coming over to Los Angeles in a seven-player deal earlier in the day. He will hit the open market and look for a new home following 15 years in Cincinnati's organization. The right-hander has only started 46 games the past four years due to various injuries, and when he's been able to throw, he's been one of the least-effective pitchers in the league.
