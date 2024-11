Gibaut was non-tendered by the Reds on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gibaut battled both forearm and calf injuries that sidelined him for the majority of the 2024 season. He did return to make two appearances in the big leagues and has had moments of being an effective reliever. Gibaut may have to settle for a non-roster invitation to spring training, but he should have the chance to contribute to a major league roster at some point in 2025.