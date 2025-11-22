The Yankees non-tendered Hamilton on Friday.

Hamilton spent the majority of the 2025 regular season on the Yankees' major-league roster but ended the year with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being optioned by big club in late July. He appeared in 36 regular-season games for the Bronx Bombers and logged four hold along with a 4.28 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 40 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander will enter free agency and look to join a team in need of an added arm out of the bullpen.