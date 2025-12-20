Hamilton signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with Atlanta on Friday.

Hamilton finished 2025 with a 4.28 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 40 regular-season innings -- the worst numbers of his three-year tenure in the Bronx. The 30-year-old righty will now attempt to land a spot in Atlanta's bullpen, but even if he makes the big-league club, he won't be likely to receive many high-leverage opportunities with Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, Dylan Lee and Joe Jimenez (knee) already on the roster.