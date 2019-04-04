Naylor will open the year with Low-A Lake County, MLB.com reports.

This isn't necessarily surprising, but it represents a vote of confidence from the Indians, as prep catching prospects are often promoted pretty slowly through the minors. Naylor hit .274/.381/.402 (126 wRC+) with two home runs and five steals in 33 games in the AZL last year. He should get most of his starts at catcher, but will likely continue to get the occassional start at third base.

