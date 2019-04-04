Indians' Bo Naylor: Assigned to Low-A
Naylor will open the year with Low-A Lake County, MLB.com reports.
This isn't necessarily surprising, but it represents a vote of confidence from the Indians, as prep catching prospects are often promoted pretty slowly through the minors. Naylor hit .274/.381/.402 (126 wRC+) with two home runs and five steals in 33 games in the AZL last year. He should get most of his starts at catcher, but will likely continue to get the occassional start at third base.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...