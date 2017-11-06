Indians' Eric Haase: Added to 40-man
Haase was added to the Indians' 40-man roster Monday.
The move was made to protect Haase from the Rule 5 draft. The 24-year-old hit .258/.349/.574 with 26 homers in 95 games for Double-A Akron last season. With top-prospect Francisco Mejia ahead of him, Haase currently doesn't have a clear path to the majors at catcher.
