Haase was added to the Indians' 40-man roster Monday.

The move was made to protect Haase from the Rule 5 draft. The 24-year-old hit .258/.349/.574 with 26 homers in 95 games for Double-A Akron last season. With top-prospect Francisco Mejia ahead of him, Haase currently doesn't have a clear path to the majors at catcher.