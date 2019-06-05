Edwards was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

With Carlos Carrasco landing on the IL due to a blood condition ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday, the Indians summoned Edwards to provide pitching depth ahead of what will now be a bullpen game. Edwards has made eight appearances for the Indians this season, compiling a 2.45 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB in 7.1 innings.

