Indians' Jose Ramirez: Drive in three

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Athletics.

Ramirez drove in a pair on a double in the third inning to put Cleveland ahead 3-2, and later plated a run on an RBI single in the seventh. He's been red hot at the plate recently, going 8-for-22 with six RBI and five extra-base hits in his last five games. Ramirez is batting an impressive .296 with 24 homers and 59 RBI with an outstanding 1.001 OPS through 85 games this season.

