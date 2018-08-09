Fife was placed on the minor-league disabled list Thursday with a right finger blister.

Fife picked up the injury in his first appearance after spending five days on the temporary inactive list. This will mark his second stint on the minor-league disabled list this season, with right elbow soreness being the culprit of his first trip. Fife owns an unsightly 6.54 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 74.1 innings with Triple-A Columbus this season.