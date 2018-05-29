Fife was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with right elbow soreness.

Fife has struggled through his first 10 starts this season, accruing a 6.79 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 50.1 innings. It seems unlikely that he'll need a lengthy stay on the disabled list as he figures to return to action after the soreness in his throwing elbow subsides.