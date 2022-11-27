Contrary to a prior report, Camargo has not signed a minor-league deal with the Twins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The Twins listed the wrong "J. Camargo" on their transaction page, when in fact they just re-upped on a minor-league deal with catcher Jair Camargo. Johan Camargo is still a free agent.
