The Yankees non-tendered Berti on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Berti appeared in 25 games for the Yankees during the regular season, slashing .273/.342/.318 with six RBI over 74 plate appearances. The 34-year-old's defensive versatility and ability to reach base at a high rate should earn him some attention in free agency, though a full-time starting role is unlikely.