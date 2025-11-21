Heim was non-tendered by the Rangers on Friday.

Heim's tenure with the Rangers has seemingly come to an end after spending the last five seasons with the organization. He spent most of the 2025 regular season as the starting catcher, though he did split time behind hope plate with Kyle Higashioka at times. Heim ended the season with a .213/.271/.332 slash line with three steals, 38 runs scored, 11 home runs and 43 RBI over 433 plate appearances. The 30-year-old pro will look to catch on with a team in need of depth at catcher by the start of spring training.