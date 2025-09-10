Heim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Heim will rest after he had been included in the lineup in each of the last four games, making three starts at catcher and one as a designated hitter during that stretch. Though the Rangers will likely continue to make regular room for both Heim and Kyle Higashioka in the lineup when the team faces left-handed starters, Higashioka will likely rank as the preferred option behind the plate against right-handed pitching.