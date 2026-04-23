Heim went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The 30-year-old got the start at catcher and hit ninth for Atlanta, and Heim did an effective job of flipping the lineup over in an 8-6 victory. Heim quietly has a six-game hitting streak going dating back to April 7, batting .304 (7-for-23) over that stretch with three doubles, two RBI and a run, and he isn't guaranteed to lose his spot on the 26-man roster when Sean Murphy (hip) gets healthy, given Atlanta's tendency to keep Drake Baldwin's bat in the lineup at DH when he isn't catching.