Polanco's (knee) agent, Ulises Cabrera, said Monday that his client is expected to be cleared for full baseball activities by January, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Polanco dealt with a patellar tendon issue in his left knee for much of the 2024 season before finally undergoing surgery in October. He's a free agent after the Mariners declined his $12 million club option for 2025 but is expected to enter spring training fully healthy. Polanco, who turns 32 in July, posted a career-worst .651 OPS this season and was worth 0.3 fWAR in 118 games.

