Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

The 31-year-old carried the M's offense with his second two-homer performance in the last three games, as he took Jack Kochanowicz deep in the second inning for a three-run blast before teeing off on a Jose Fermin sinker in the seventh. Polanco may be the hottest hitter in baseball right now, going 10-for-20 over his last six games with two doubles, six long balls and 13 RBI, and his 1.242 OPS is the highest in the majors among players with at least 75 plate appearances.