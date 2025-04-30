Polanco is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Angels.

The switch-hitting Polanco still hasn't been cleared to hit from the right side of the plate while he manages a side injury, though he told Adam Jude of The Seattle Times on April 16 that he's felt well enough to hit off a tee. Polanco will continue to hold down a regular spot in the lineup at designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but the Mariners will continue to shield him from lefties like the Angels' Tyler Anderson until he's 100 percent while swinging the bat from the right side. Cal Raleigh will replace Polanco as the Mariners' DH on Wednesday.