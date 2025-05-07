Polanco will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

In Tuesday's 5-3 win, Polanco drew a start at second base, which marked his first start in the infield since April 4. Polanco had been limited to DH duties for the past month while managing a side injury that affects his throwing and inhibits him when he bats from the right side of the plate, but his usage at the keystone offers hope that he may be nearing the finish line in his recovery. The Mariners plan to have Polanco serve as their everyday third baseman once the injury is fully behind him, but he may started at second base Tuesday due to the shorter throws that he would need to make at the position.