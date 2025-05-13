Polanco is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees.
Polanco has been playing pretty regularly, but he'll head to the bench against tough lefty Max Fried. Polanco is hitting .327 with 10 home runs and one steal in 31 games.
