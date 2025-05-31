The Cubs released Merryweather on Friday.
Merryweather was DFA'd by Chicago on Saturday, and after passing through waivers unclaimed, the 33-year-old will now have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity. He owns a 5.79 ERA and 1.82 WHIP through 18.2 big-league innings this year, so he'll likely have better luck signing with another organization if he settles for a minor-league contract.
