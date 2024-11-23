The Giants non-tendered Teng on Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Teng was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, and the 25-year-old will now enter free agency after being non-tendered Friday. Teng spent most of the 2024 campaign with Triple-A Sacramento, where he struggled with an 8.60 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 75.1 innings. He did manage to make his major-league debut in late March, and across four outings he gave up 12 earned runs over 11 innings.