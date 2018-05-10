Kyle Lohse: Cut loose by KC
Lohse was released by the Royals on Thursday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Lohse inked a minor-league deal with the Royals on March 31, but he was simply awful during his time in the organization. He allowed 12 runs in two starts for Triple-A Omaha, giving up 17 hits and walking five in that span. He'll head out to the open market looking for a new minor-league deal, though his recent performance very well may detract potential suitors for his services.
