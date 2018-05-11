Kyle Lohse: Calling it a career

Lohse announced via his personal Instagram Thursday that he is retiring.

After being released from his minor league contract with the Royals earlier Thursday, Lohse announced that he's hanging up his cleats for good. Over the course of 16 major league seasons, Lohse logged a whopping 2,531.2 innings and notched a 4.40 ERA. He was a key member of the Cardinals rotation during their 2011 World Series run and finishes his career with 147 wins.