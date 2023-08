The Reds released Weaver on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Weaver was designated for assignment Wednesday after putting up a 6.87 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 97 innings across 21 starts, and he'll now look to secure a spot with another organization. Weaver's poor MLB track record might keep him from contributing in the majors, but he figures to have a decent shot at landing a minor-league deal elsewhere.