Voth (2-4) took the loss and was charged with a blown save against the Angels on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Voth was put in a tough spot right from the onset, as he entered the game as an emergency replacement for Ryne Stanek, who was pulled due to back spasms after facing just one batter. Voth allowed a go-ahead three-run home run to Jo Adell after opening his outing by walking Zach Neto, giving the Angels a one-run lead they wouldn't relinquish. After an eight-appearance scoreless stretch, Voth heads into the All-Star break having surrendered a total of four runs (three earned), including two total homers, in two of his last three trips to the mound.