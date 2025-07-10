Mariners' Ben Williamson: Day off Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Williamson will take a seat Thursday after collecting a base hit in each of the first two games of the series. Miles Mastrobuoni will fill in as Seattle's third baseman and bat ninth.
