Williamson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The right-handed-hitting Williamson was part of the Opening Day lineup while the Rays faced off against lefty Matthew Liberatore, but he's been held out of the starting nine for two straight games versus right-handers. Williamson looks like he may have to settle for the short side of a platoon at second base with Richie Palacios until the Rays get Gavin Lux (shoulder) back from the injured list.