Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Williamson was scratched from the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees because his right hamstring is "a littlesore," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old was penciled in at shortstop for Tuesday's matinee but will now begin the contest on the bench. Williamson was just reinstated from the injured list Sunday after missing six weeks with an injury to the same hamtring, so it's worrisome that it's bothering him again. However, Cash believes Williamson could be ready to play during Tuesday's nightcap, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Jorge Mateo is starting at shortstop for Tampa Bay in Tuesday's afternoon contest.