Rays' Ben Williamson: Placed on 10-day injured list

The Rays placed Williamson on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, due to a right hamstring strain.

Williamson tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday's game against the Rockies, and the injury is severe enough for him to require a stint on the injured list. A minimum stint on the IL would have Williamson on track to return mid-August, but hamstring strains typically take a longer time to recover from. Carson Williams was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move to bolster the Rays' infield depth in Williamson's absence.