Donovan (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Donovan was previously expected to return before the end of the team's current homestand. That's now off the table, but if all goes well during his two-game stint with Arkansas, the 29-year-old will likely return Friday in Chicago. Donovan said recently that his groin issue will need to be monitored moving forward and is likely related to last year's sports hernia surgery.