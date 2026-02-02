The Mariners acquired Donovan from the Cardinals on Monday as part of a three-team deal involving the Rays, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Ben Williamson will go from the Mariners to the Rays in the deal, but it's unclear at this point what other players are involved. Second base is Donovan's primary position, but he is also an option to see playing time at third base for Seattle and is a good bet to bat leadoff. Donovan slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 homers over 118 contests for the Cardinals in 2025 and is under team control through the 2027 campaign.