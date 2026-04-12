Donovan (illness) will start at third base and batt leadoff Sunday against the Astros.

Donovan has been out of the lineup since Wednesday due to the illness, though he also made an appearance off the bench in Saturday's 8-7 win, drawing a walk as a pinch hitter. The 29-year-old's Mariners career is off to a scorching start with three home runs and a 1.040 OPS though 46 plate appearances.