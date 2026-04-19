Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Sitting again due to sore hip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
He'll take a seat for the second day in a row while he manages a sore left hip, but the Mariners haven't yet indicated that Donovan is at major risk of landing on the 10-day injured list. Leo Rivas will spell Donovan at third base in the series finale.
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