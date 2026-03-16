Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Four more hits Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.
Donvovan has hit the ground running this spring, batting .452 (14-for-31) with a pair of stolen bases through his first 11 Cactus League games. The 29-year-old Donovan figures to be a fixture at the top of Seattle's batting order this season after he slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 homers and three stolen bases in 515 plate appearances with St. Louis last year.
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