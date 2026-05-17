The Mariners placed Donovan on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left groin muscle strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Donovan had already been left out of the starting nine for a second straight game Sunday against the Padres, but he'll now wind up being shelved until at least May 26 while he tends to an aggravation of the injury that previously sent him to the IL back on April 20. In a corresponding move, the Mariners called up top prospect Colt Emerson from Triple-A Tacoma. Emerson will start at third base Sunday in his MLB debut and should serve as the top option at the position while Donovan is on the shelf.