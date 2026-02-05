The Mariners tentatively plan for Donovan to be their primary third baseman in 2026 but will move him around the diamond bases on matchups, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Cole Young is the favorite to start at second base, though if Colt Emerson outplays him in spring training, the Mariners could go with Emerson at third base and Donovan at second. Donovan is also expected to bat leadoff against both righties and lefties. Acquired from the Cardinals in a trade earlier this week, Donovan sported a .287/.353/.422 batting line with 10 home runs and 32 doubles over 118 contests last season.